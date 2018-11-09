Compass Diversified (CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

CODI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $909.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.55. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th.

In other news, insider Harold S. Edwards acquired 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $49,749.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 560,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 203,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 99,932.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 657,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 656,555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

