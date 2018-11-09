Compugroup Medical (COP) PT Set at €49.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.79 ($60.22).

ETR:COP traded down €1.96 ($2.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €46.14 ($53.65). 99,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. Compugroup Medical has a fifty-two week low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a fifty-two week high of €60.30 ($70.12).

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

