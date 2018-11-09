Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 884,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.75% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNAT. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 1,205.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 253.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNAT opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.84. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 52.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

