Concho Resources (CXO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Concho Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $193.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Concho Resources from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.52. 1,399,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Concho Resources has a one year low of $123.63 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,473,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

