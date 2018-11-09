ConocoPhillips Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Shares of COP opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $85,972,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

