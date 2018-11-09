ContraFect (CFRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ContraFect stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,390. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $189.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.37.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.