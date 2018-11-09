Contrasting Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) & Celadon Group (CGIP)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Old Dominion Freight Line and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Dominion Freight Line 0 7 5 0 2.42 Celadon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus price target of $144.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.96%. Celadon Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 352.49%. Given Celadon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celadon Group is more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line.

Volatility and Risk

Old Dominion Freight Line has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and Celadon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Dominion Freight Line $3.36 billion 3.27 $463.77 million $4.36 30.80 Celadon Group $1.07 billion 0.06 $24.84 million N/A N/A

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Celadon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Old Dominion Freight Line pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Celadon Group does not pay a dividend. Old Dominion Freight Line pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Dominion Freight Line 16.47% 22.13% 16.54% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Celadon Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 8,316 tractors, as well as operated 228 service and 39 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

