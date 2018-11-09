Contrasting PNM Resources (PNM) and Vistra Energy (VST)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PNM Resources and Vistra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.45 billion 2.25 $80.40 million $1.94 21.03 Vistra Energy $5.43 billion 2.25 -$254.00 million $0.96 25.26

PNM Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra Energy. PNM Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vistra Energy does not pay a dividend. PNM Resources pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Vistra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra Energy has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PNM Resources and Vistra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 3 4 0 0 1.57 Vistra Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

PNM Resources presently has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. Vistra Energy has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Vistra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra Energy is more favorable than PNM Resources.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Vistra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 6.08% 9.34% 2.47% Vistra Energy -5.94% 7.17% 2.56%

Summary

Vistra Energy beats PNM Resources on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,200 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,063 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,828 miles of underground distribution lines, and 254 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 978 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,241 miles of underground distribution lines, and 116 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 773,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

