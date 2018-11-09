Cormark Comments on Stars Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Stars Group in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $571.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.68 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stars Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

TSG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,684. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 89.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

