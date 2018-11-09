Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $419,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 657,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $247,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $30,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341 shares in the company, valued at $207,774.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

