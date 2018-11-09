Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.25 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/cornerstone-wealth-management-llc-has-220000-stake-in-crown-holdings-inc-cck.html.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.