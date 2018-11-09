Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $52.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

