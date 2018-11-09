Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.35 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 40.08%.

NYSE:CCT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 331,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,423. Corporate Capital Trust has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corporate Capital Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

In other Corporate Capital Trust news, COO Ryan Wilson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $122,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

