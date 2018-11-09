Countryside Properties PLC (CSP) Receives GBX 400 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.23).

CSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 379 ($4.95) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective (down from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

CSP stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 318 ($4.16). 1,848,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,827. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 228.90 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87).

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 1,799,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total value of £5,848,849.50 ($7,642,557.82).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

