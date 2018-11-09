County Bancorp (ICBK) vs. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) Head to Head Analysis

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get County Bancorp alerts:

This table compares County Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 19.40% 10.02% 0.93% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 20.27% 10.73% 1.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares County Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $60.70 million 2.33 $10.42 million $1.49 14.17 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $54.79 million 3.09 $10.26 million N/A N/A

County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for County Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.38%. Given County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. County Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina beats County Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of January 22, 2018, it operated approximately 19 banking offices located in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell, and Wake counties in North Carolina, as well as loan production offices in Lincoln and Durham counties in North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.