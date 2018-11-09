Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Cowen currently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,249. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.87. The firm has a market cap of $729.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 5,044.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2822.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

