Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sapiens International (SPNS)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $11.59 on Friday. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 31.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 105.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

