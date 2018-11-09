CPChain (CPC) Price Down 6.5% This Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $522,729.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.02500696 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011756 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003636 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000598 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001250 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

