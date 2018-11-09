Craig Hallum Increases American Superconductor (AMSC) Price Target to $15.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

AMSC opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. Analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 165,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

