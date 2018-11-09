Craig Hallum Trims Synaptics (SYNA) Target Price to $50.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

