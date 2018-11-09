Creative Planning Acquires 1,591 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,194,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX opened at $36.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $42.92.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

