Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 8,006 Brady Corp (BRC)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $41.78 on Friday. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brady’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Brady news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $162,043.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $484,763.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,913,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

