Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in PVH Corp (PVH)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PVH by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PVH by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

PVH opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in PVH Corp (PVH)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/creative-planning-purchases-new-stake-in-pvh-corp-pvh.html.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.