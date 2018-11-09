Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.77 ($19.50).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA DTE opened at €14.60 ($16.97) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.