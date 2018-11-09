Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Jeld-Wen (JELD) a $18.00 Price Target

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) has been given a $18.00 price target by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

JELD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $130,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.