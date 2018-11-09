Credit Suisse Group Lowers Dean Foods (DF) Price Target to $4.00

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DF. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Dean Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Dean Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dean Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE DF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.02. Dean Foods has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dean Foods will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 92.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 276.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

