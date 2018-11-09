Credit Suisse Group Upgrades ARKEMA/S (ARKAY) to “Hold”

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.21. ARKEMA/S has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA provides chemical products worldwide. Its High Performance Materials segment offers adhesives and sealants for industry, hygiene, construction, and consumer products; and specialty polyamides for automotive, aerospace, aeronautics, oil and gas, electronics, and consumer goods, as well as polyvinylidene fluoride for chemical engineering, paints and anti-corrosive coatings, oil and gas extraction, photovoltaic panels, lithium-ion batteries, and water treatment membranes.

