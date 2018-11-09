Critical Survey: TDH (PETZ) & Nomad Foods (NOMD)

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TDH has a beta of -1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TDH and Nomad Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomad Foods 0 0 6 0 3.00

Nomad Foods has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than TDH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods 8.19% 10.44% 4.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TDH and Nomad Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $28.98 million 0.42 $110,000.00 N/A N/A Nomad Foods $2.21 billion 1.61 $154.28 million $1.13 18.14

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats TDH on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

