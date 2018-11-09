Crocs (CROX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.47 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Crocs updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

CROX stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,268.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.61. Crocs has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $416,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,498,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after buying an additional 1,331,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 483,069 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,605,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 752,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 376,451 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,800,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,582,000 after buying an additional 347,462 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

