CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,547,000 after purchasing an additional 382,362 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 66,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $114.81.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $279,315.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,774.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

