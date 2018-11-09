CT Real Estate Investment to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Desjardins decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded CT Real Estate Investment from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.