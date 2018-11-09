Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,927,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,741. Ctrip.Com International has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 339.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

