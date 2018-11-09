Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTRP. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $26.75. 147,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,736. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

