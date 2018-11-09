Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Stock Price Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) dropped 5% during trading on Friday after Nomura downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Nomura now has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00. Ctrip.Com International traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 324,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,109,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 106.8% during the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,400,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,071,000 after buying an additional 723,476 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 217.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,055,000 after buying an additional 75,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,581,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,138,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 257,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

