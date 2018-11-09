CVR Energy (CVI) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. 250,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,858. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 38,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 56,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

