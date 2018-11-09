Cyberark Software (CYBR) Announces Earnings Results

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $77.41 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cyberark Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

