Cyberark Software (CYBR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.33. 1,037,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,677. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,737,000 after buying an additional 858,244 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,220,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,254,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,529,000 after purchasing an additional 178,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

