D. R. Horton (DHI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.09

News headlines about D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. D. R. Horton earned a media sentiment score of 1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DHI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,321. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

