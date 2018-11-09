D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,114,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,675,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,076,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,407,000 after buying an additional 94,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,797,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,694,000 after buying an additional 223,953 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,721,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after buying an additional 557,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,056,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

