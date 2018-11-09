DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WestRock Co (WRK)

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WestRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

WRK stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

