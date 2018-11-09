DA Davidson Weighs in on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRG. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $9.36 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.75.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $47.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 209,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth about $250,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 116,736 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 86.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 116,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 54,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ramin Kamfar purchased 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,882.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO James G. Babb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,386 shares of company stock valued at $85,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.