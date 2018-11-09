Danaher Co. (DHR) SVP Robert S. Lutz Sells 15,000 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. 2,608,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,169. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 350,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Danaher Co. (DHR) SVP Robert S. Lutz Sells 15,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/danaher-co-dhr-svp-robert-s-lutz-sells-15000-shares.html.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.