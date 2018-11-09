Daseke (DSKE) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Weak Earnings

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.40. 16,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 334,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Daseke had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Daseke by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 970,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Daseke by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Daseke by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

