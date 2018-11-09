David Jarzynka Sells 1,661 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) VP David Jarzynka sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $52,753.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.16. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,670,000 after buying an additional 715,931 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 56.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,281,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 460,024 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 461.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 372,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 306,110 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 17.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,741,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 263,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 40.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 854,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 247,987 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

