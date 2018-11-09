David Kelly Purchases 7,400 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) insider David Kelly bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$24,124.00.

David Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, David Kelly sold 10,105 shares of Cardinal Energy stock.

CJ traded down C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,245. Cardinal Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$3.23 and a 52 week high of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CJ shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.44.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

