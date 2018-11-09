Davita Inc (DVA) Position Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Davita were worth $38,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Davita Inc (DVA) Position Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/davita-inc-dva-position-cut-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ.html.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.