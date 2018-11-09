DDR Corp (DDR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of DDR worth $50,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DDR by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,227,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DDR by 177.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,695,000 after acquiring an additional 989,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DDR by 36.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 305,863 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DDR by 86.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,107,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 512,497 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DDR by 132.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDR stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. DDR Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from DDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DDR in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DDR from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DDR from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DDR in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

