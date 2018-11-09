Dean Foods (DF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Dean Foods updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.30-0.10) EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.3–0.1 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $703.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dean Foods by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Dean Foods by 16.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dean Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dean Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

