Dean Foods (DF) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.3–0.1 for the period. Dean Foods also updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.30-0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dean Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on Dean Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Dean Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Dean Foods and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

DF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,463. The firm has a market cap of $703.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dean Foods has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dean Foods will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/dean-foods-df-releases-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.