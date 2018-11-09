Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other Delek US news, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $3,246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Delek US by 572.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 231,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 197,313 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Delek US by 86.0% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 155,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 168.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DK opened at $38.74 on Friday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

